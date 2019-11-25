Murder-suicide suspected in Durban beach stabbing case

The deaths of two Chatsworth residents who were found stabbed near Durban's Suncoast Casino last week are being investigated as a murder-suicide.

Initially the case was being probed as a double murder, but SAPS spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said a single murder case and an inquest were now being investigated.

“This is as a result of evidence that has been gathered during the course of the investigation, as well as the postmortem that was conducted last week,” he said.

Naicker explained to TimesLIVE that an inquest is opened in the event of "unnatural" deaths, such as drowning and suicide.