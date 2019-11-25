Pensioner, 73, jailed for raping 11-year-old girl after being given a roof over his head

A family’s good intentions of helping a homeless 73-year-old pensioner turned into a nightmare when he started raping their daughter.

The man was jailed for the crimes on Thursday,, four days before the launch of 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children in SA.

Police spokesperson Brig Mohale Ramatseba said the family had taken him in after discovering he had nowhere to stay.

“During the proceedings in the Kuruman regional court, it came to light that the old man had attempted to rape the 11-year-old victim once and raped her twice between November and December 2014,” said Ramatseba.

“[He] stormed into the victim’s bedroom during the night while the victim was asleep and raped her. He threatened to kill or hurt her should she scream or tell any person about the rape incidents.

“In another incident, he forced the victim to accompany him to the veld to collect wood and raped her in the veld. On the third occasion the old man attempted to rape her. However, his attempts were unsuccessful. He was arrested after the girl reported the rape incidents to her mother, who alerted the police,” said Ramatseba.

On the two counts of rape, he was sentenced to 20 years in jail. For the attempted rape, he was handed an eight-year sentence.

“The sentences were ordered to run concurrently. The man’s name will be included in the sex-offenders register,” said Ramatseba.