South Africa

SAHRC denies it does 'not have enough evidence' to prosecute Eben Etzebeth

25 November 2019 - 10:11 By Dan meyer
The SAHRC said on Monday it had enough evidence to prosecute Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth on charges of racism.
The SAHRC said on Monday it had enough evidence to prosecute Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth on charges of racism.
Image: Steve Haag

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has denied claims that it had not gathered enough evidence to prosecute Eben Etzebeth. 

The Springbok rugby player was accused of racism and using derogatory language during an altercation in Langebaan before the Rugby World Cup (RWC).

SAHRC chair Bongani Majola told TimesLIVE that reports at the weekend that the commission's executive head, advocate Tseliso Thipanyane, had expressed doubt about forging ahead with the case due to a lack of evidence were “completely false”. 

Rapport newspaper cited documents in which the advocate had raised these concerns.

“There is no truth in those claims,” Majola said on Monday. "[Thipanyane also said] 'from the complainants we’ve got everything' ... We have the evidence.”

“I really would not want us to go to court without a proper investigation into this matter,” Thipanyane said, according to the weekend report.

Majola said the commission was ready and wiling to proceed with its case against Etzebeth, who, it warned in September when announcing its intention to prosecute, “would not get away with murder”. 

Majola said a high court interdict to have the case dismissed was holding up proceedings.

“We are prepared to go to court. When his application in the high court to stop us from going to the equality court is dismissed, then we will be ready to go.”

MORE

Springbok rugby player Eben Etzebeth challenges SAHRC decision — report

Springbok rugby player Eben Etzebeth is launching a review application with the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) on its decision to refer racism ...
News
18 hours ago

Malema gets heat for trying to throw shade at the Springboks

The EFF is not here for the celebrations surrounding the champions.
Politics
1 week ago

'Is Eben Etzebeth a racist lunatic?' - MPs grill HRC's Buang Jones about Bok's racism case

The SA Human Rights Commission's handling of a racism case involving Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth came back to haunt the commission's acting head of ...
Politics
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Second tornado hits KZN in 24 hours, leaving disaster teams scrambling South Africa
  2. How VBS loot helped Julius Malema get a R5m house News
  3. WATCH | Devastation after another tornado hits KZN South Africa
  4. 27 top black execs did not want Eskom CEO job News
  5. Jacob Zuma's family in squabble over money owed on tender South Africa

Latest Videos

Onlookers flock to scene of a brazen cash-in-transit heist
Five spicy Malema quotes in lead-up to December's EFF conference
X