Six life terms for rapist of girls and boys who was on parole for rape
A man has been sentenced to six life terms behind bars after being convicted of raping boys and girls at his home near Durban - while out on parole for a previous rape case.
Sipho Mfene, 64, was sentenced last week in the Pinetown regional court for the rape of an eight-year-old girl and eight other children.
He was sentenced to “six terms of life imprisonment for rape and a further 80 years for compelled rape and sexual assault,” said police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbhele.
The crime that sealed his fate occurred in 2017.
“Mfene raped an eight-year-old girl. Community leaders were made aware of the incident and they handed him over to Mariannhill police, where he was detained,” said Mbhele.
“Eight other victims came forward to report that Mfene also abused them. The detective who was assigned to the case ensured that the accused was denied bail.”
Mbhele said Mfene “had lured boys and girls, aged between seven and 11, to his home in St Wendolins, in Mariannhill, where he raped them”.
KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Khombinkosi Jula called for women and children to be protected in society - as the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children campaign got under way.
"Victims are encouraged to seek help from the police through various help desks and to never allow perpetrators to have power over their lives," said Jula. "The courage displayed by these young victims at criminal proceedings has restored faith in the police and the justice system."
TimesLIVE reported earlier on Monday that a 73-year-old man from the Northern Cape was found guilty of raping an 11-year-old child.
He had been taken in by the child’s family after they found out he had no place to live.