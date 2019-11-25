Six life terms for rapist of girls and boys who was on parole for rape

A man has been sentenced to six life terms behind bars after being convicted of raping boys and girls at his home near Durban - while out on parole for a previous rape case.

Sipho Mfene, 64, was sentenced last week in the Pinetown regional court for the rape of an eight-year-old girl and eight other children.

He was sentenced to “six terms of life imprisonment for rape and a further 80 years for compelled rape and sexual assault,” said police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbhele.

The crime that sealed his fate occurred in 2017.

“Mfene raped an eight-year-old girl. Community leaders were made aware of the incident and they handed him over to Mariannhill police, where he was detained,” said Mbhele.