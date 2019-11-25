Teach boys that they are not superior to girls, urges ConCourt judge

As the country marks the 16 Days of Activism campaign against gender-based violence, Constitutional Court justice Zukisi Tshiqi has reflected on the brutality meted out on SA's women.

“This past year has been very painful for many families because many women of various ages have been subjected to various forms of abuse. Some have died ... at the hands of our own brothers, husbands and fathers,” said Tshiqi.

Speaking at the launch of the annual campaign at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg, she reflected on the killing of a policewoman by her husband at the weekend.

Sgt Yvonne Moyana, 43, a communication officer attached to the Tzaneen cluster, was allegedly shot dead by her husband in the presence of their children at their home. Her husband, a police officer, apparently later committed suicide.