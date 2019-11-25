South Africa

WATCH | Police searching for robbers after one dies in Bedford Centre shootout

25 November 2019 - 11:16 By TIMESLIVE

Police are searching for suspects involved in an armed robbery and shootout at Bedford Centre in Germiston on Sunday. 

Three armed men entered a jewellery store and allegedly demanded watches from the staff. One suspect was killed during the ensuing shootout with security guards. 

The remaining suspects escaped in two vehicles, leaving police to suspect that more than three suspects were involved. 

