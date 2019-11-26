South Africa

Blade Nzimande condemns ‘barbaric and shameful’ murder of Limpopo student

26 November 2019 - 09:16 By IAVAN PIJOOS
Precious Ramabulana, a Capricorn TVET College student, was murdered at the weekend.
Higher education, science and technology minister Blade Nzimande has condemned the “barbaric and shameful” murder of 21-year-old student Precious Ramabulana, from Limpopo.

“I denounce such barbaric and shameful acts against women, both in our institutions of learning and in society in general.

“Our society cannot continue another day harbouring such disgraceful people, who are hell-bent to tear the moral fibre of our society apart,” Nzimande said.

Ramabulana, who was a student at Capricorn TVET College, was murdered in her rented room at ga-Joel Section in Mokomene in the early hours on Sunday morning.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the student was asleep when she was attacked by an unknown man.

He stabbed her several times and fled the scene. Her frantic screams were heard by a neighbour, who called the police, Mojapelo said.

According to EFF MP Naledi Chirwa, Ramabulana was “stabbed 52 times”.

Chirwa said the student had also been sexually assaulted.

Police confirmed on Monday that Ramabulana had been stabbed, but did not specify the number of wounds she suffered.

Nzimande said Ramabulana was studying N6 business management and preparing for her final round of examinations.

“I trust that our criminal justice system will ensure a speedy apprehension and prosecution of those responsible for this dastardly act.”

Nzimande said his department would remain committed to ensure safe and caring education environments for students, especially female students.

“I have engaged all of our institutions, both universities and TVET colleges, to improve campus safety and security.

“I will be getting a report from the ministerial task team we appointed to advise me on issues of sexual harassment and gender-based violence and harm at our institutions, focusing on institutional policy alignment and initiatives to address gender-based violence in universities.”

