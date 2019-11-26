Blade Nzimande condemns ‘barbaric and shameful’ murder of Limpopo student

Higher education, science and technology minister Blade Nzimande has condemned the “barbaric and shameful” murder of 21-year-old student Precious Ramabulana, from Limpopo.

“I denounce such barbaric and shameful acts against women, both in our institutions of learning and in society in general.

“Our society cannot continue another day harbouring such disgraceful people, who are hell-bent to tear the moral fibre of our society apart,” Nzimande said.

Ramabulana, who was a student at Capricorn TVET College, was murdered in her rented room at ga-Joel Section in Mokomene in the early hours on Sunday morning.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the student was asleep when she was attacked by an unknown man.

He stabbed her several times and fled the scene. Her frantic screams were heard by a neighbour, who called the police, Mojapelo said.

According to EFF MP Naledi Chirwa, Ramabulana was “stabbed 52 times”.