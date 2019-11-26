Body of teen recovered, two still missing off Sea Point

The body of a 15-year-old girl was recovered after she went missing while swimming with a group of friends at Rocklands beach, off Sea Point in Cape Town, at the weekend.

At about 2pm on Sunday, the group got into difficulties in rip currents at the beach.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon said a 15-year-old boy from Burundi was rescued by a surfer.

Despite extensive CPR efforts, he was declared dead on the scene.

Lambinon said police and NSRI divers recovered the body of the 15-year-old girl late on Monday afternoon.

“The families had a chance to pay their last respects.”

The search operation for two boys, aged 16 and 18, is continuing.