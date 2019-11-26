Court case on future of Sea Point property begins

A four-day case about the fate of a Tafelberg property began in the Cape Town high court on Monday. The case could set a precedent on what can be done with inner-city state-owned land.

Tafelberg is a disused property in Sea Point, Cape Town. Housing activists, via the organisation Reclaim the City, want it to be developed into housing for low-income residents who work in Sea Point. The provincial government, however, wants to sell the property for the development of a private school.

Reclaim the City and the Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre are the applicants. They want to stop the sale. The Western Cape government and the Phyllis Jowell Jewish Day School are among the respondents.

Close to 50 Reclaim the City supporters filled the gallery on Monday, wearing red “Land for People, Not for Profit” T-shirts.

Reclaim the City argued that Tafelberg “provides a prime opportunity to redress spatial apartheid through the provision of well-located land for social housing”. The organisation described social housing as a “critical tool not only to address the persistent demand for affordable housing in Cape Town, but also to restructure our cities”.