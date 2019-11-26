IN QUOTES | More funds, more shelters promised as Ramaphosa launches 16-day activism campaign

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday paid tribute to victims of violence, living and dead, during his address at the launch of 16 days of activism against women and children abuse.

He said government would ensure that more funds were released to help gender-based violence campaigns, and talked about government plans to build more shelters for victims.

This is what he said in seven telling quotes:

Men must know better

“Far too many men and boys believe women are inferior, that they are property of their husbands and fathers and, worse yet, that women and girls 'deserve' to be raped because of how they dress, places they visit and friends they keep.”

No place for abusers

“Violence against women is not a problem of women. It is a problem of men. Our message to those who abuse women and children is abundantly clear: there is no place in our society for you. It is to the good and decent men and boys out there, who would not even dream of hurting, disrespecting or abusing a woman, that I direct my message today.”

Progress is being made

“Thuthuzela Care Centres are being expanded, with three new centres planned. Of the four in Limpopo, two are fully operational and we will be working with the National Prosecuting Authority to ensure they are all capacitated.”

Vetting of employees

“Government employees who work with children and mentally disabled people are being vetted against the national register of sex offenders. To date, more than 1,200 officials have been vetted, including prosecutors and members of the police.”

More staff being hired

“The SAPS has allocated 312 new recruits currently undergoing basic training to the family violence, child protection and sexual offences units. Nearly 4,500 SAPS members have also received training on the provision of survivor-centred services.”

On R1.6bn funding

“Two months ago, we announced an emergency action plan that has seen R1,6bn of government funding reprioritised towards programmes to tackle gender-based violence. It focuses on improving access to justice for survivors, prevention campaigns to change attitudes and behaviour, measures to strengthen the criminal justice system and the creation of economic opportunities for women who are vulnerable to abuse.”

Tributes to victims

“We remember two-year old Samson Sithole from Seraheng village who was kidnapped, raped and murdered in December last year, and his tiny body thrown into the bush. We remember 59-year old Mama Mphephu Sophie Vuyeka from Muswana village, who was attacked while collecting firewood and who died in hospital in June after being raped and beaten. We remember six-year old Boitumelo Matsekoleng from Serageng village, who we buried last month, her young life cut short by a man who raped her and left her for dead.”