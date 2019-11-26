South Africa

Merc driver allegedly shoots Joburg man in fit of road rage, drops him at hospital

26 November 2019 - 09:30 By IAVAN PIJOOS
The man allegedly shot the other motorist and then drove him to a nearby hospital.
Image: Mandy Wiener via Twitter

A case of attempted murder has been opened after a man allegedly shot a motorist during a road rage scuffle in Johannesburg.

“Information from the scene revealed that one vehicle, a Mercedes-Benz, stopped in front of another Mercedes-Benz and there was a scuffle between the drivers,” said police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters.

The altercation happened on Bryanston Drive, Randburg, on Monday afternoon.

Peters said one driver allegedly shot the other and then drove him to a nearby hospital.

The alleged shooter later handed himself over to police.

He was detained and his firearm was seized.

