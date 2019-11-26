Merc driver allegedly shoots Joburg man in fit of road rage, drops him at hospital
26 November 2019 - 09:30
A case of attempted murder has been opened after a man allegedly shot a motorist during a road rage scuffle in Johannesburg.
“Information from the scene revealed that one vehicle, a Mercedes-Benz, stopped in front of another Mercedes-Benz and there was a scuffle between the drivers,” said police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters.
Photos of the road rage incident on Bryanston drive. https://t.co/vYpk9EA5Me pic.twitter.com/cg9HmP027x— Mandy Wiener (@MandyWiener) November 25, 2019
The altercation happened on Bryanston Drive, Randburg, on Monday afternoon.
Peters said one driver allegedly shot the other and then drove him to a nearby hospital.
The alleged shooter later handed himself over to police.
He was detained and his firearm was seized.