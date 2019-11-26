Municipality investigating whether Jacob Zuma's R246m Nkandla homestead is falling apart

Municipal officials have embarked on a “fact-finding” mission to establish whether former president Jacob Zuma’s controversial R246m homestead is in disrepair.

This comes after pictures started circulating on social media on Tuesday of the security fence surrounding the homestead broken in places.

Municipal manager Langelihle Jili told TimesLIVE that a team was on a “fact-finding mission regarding the matter” on Tuesday.

The homestead became a source of national controversy after it emerged that public funds were used to upgrade the compound. These included a fire pool, the fence and a helipad.

Jili said the municipality would comment on the matter after the inspection.