South Africa

Municipality investigating whether Jacob Zuma's R246m Nkandla homestead is falling apart

26 November 2019 - 11:26 By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER
The Nkandla municipality is trying to verify whether pictures apparently showing Jacob Zuma's homestead in disrepair are authentic.
The Nkandla municipality is trying to verify whether pictures apparently showing Jacob Zuma's homestead in disrepair are authentic.
Image: Twitter/@Deni707

Municipal officials have embarked on a “fact-finding” mission to establish whether former president Jacob Zuma’s controversial R246m homestead is in disrepair.

This comes after pictures started circulating on social media on Tuesday of the security fence surrounding the homestead broken in places.

Municipal manager Langelihle Jili told TimesLIVE that a team was on a “fact-finding mission regarding the matter” on Tuesday.

The homestead became a source of national controversy after it emerged that public funds were used to upgrade the compound. These included a fire pool, the fence and a helipad.

Jili said the municipality would comment on the matter after the inspection.

This is the latest development in a string of woes to hit the former president.

Last week, judgment was reserved in the matter in which Zuma and French arms company Thales are appealing a decision to dismiss their application for a permanent stay of prosecution.

The Sunday Times reported last year that should Zuma be convicted of corruption‚ the state could confiscate his Nkandla homestead for having been built with the “proceeds of crime”.

Meanwhile, the curators of liquidated VBS Mutual Bank also have their sights on the homestead. 

Papers filed in the high court in Pietermaritzburg said Zuma had to pay back R7.3m on his bond or liquidators would attach his property.

VBS Mutual Bank granted a loan to Zuma in 2016, after he was ordered to pay back some of the money spent on upgrades to his homestead.

The former president fell behind on the repayments for the first time in August 2018, when he was in arrears of R109,568.

MORE

Jacob Zuma's family in squabble over money owed on tender

Former president Jacob Zuma has been caught in a bitter battle between his fiancée and nephew over a tender business deal gone wrong.
News
4 days ago

Ghosts of Nkandla could put buyers off Jacob Zuma homestead

Your own firepool to plunge into on a summer's day, immaculate paving that won't catch your Christian Louboutin heels and a world-famous chicken coop ...
News
2 months ago

VBS curators target Zuma's Nkandla homestead over home loan default

The curators of liquidated VBS Mutual Bank have set their sights on former president Jacob Zuma's homestead, according to court papers seen by ...
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Second tornado hits KZN in 24 hours, leaving disaster teams scrambling South Africa
  2. How VBS loot helped Julius Malema get a R5m house News
  3. 27 top black execs did not want Eskom CEO job News
  4. Zimbabwe deputy president snubbed on return from China News
  5. Springbok rugby player Eben Etzebeth challenges SAHRC decision — report South Africa

Latest Videos

'Drunk' cop 'ignores' woman and child's cries for help in holding cell.
Police crackdown on Witbank prostitution
X