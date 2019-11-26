South Africa

Open home affairs offices on Saturdays to deal with queues: parliament

26 November 2019 - 17:09 By ERNEST MABUZA
The parliamentary portfolio committee on home affairs suggested the department deals with long queues and delays by using technological advances, reintroducing Saturday openings, reducing downtime and extending relationships with banks.
The parliamentary portfolio committee on home affairs suggested the department deals with long queues and delays by using technological advances, reintroducing Saturday openings, reducing downtime and extending relationships with banks.
Image: THULI DLAMINI

The issue of long queues at home affairs offices has been taken on as a ministerial priority, and parliament is determined to get the government to deal with the problem.

During its meeting on Tuesday, the portfolio committee on home affairs suggested that the department deal with the problem using a "holistic approach". This included using technological advances, the reintroduction of opening offices on Saturdays, reduction of downtime and the extension of the relationship with banks.

“The commitment to deal with this matter is appreciated. We will be able to gauge the impact with time. What the committee is interested in is to see the queues decreasing and our people receive quality of services,” said committee chair Bongani Bongo.

The committee was in agreement on the need to use technological advances, such as an online appointment system which will ensure clients arrive at the department when they are expected.

The committee said that while the use of technology might be a solution, it was aware of the challenges caused by the unreliable network provided by the State Information Technology Agency. This needed to be urgently resolved.

The committee also called for the extension of the department’s footprint in banking institutions to lighten the load on departmental offices. The department entered into a partnership with banks in 2015, where select bank branches can be used for smart ID card applications.

On Tuesday the committee also called for re-engagement with labour unions to resolve the impasse on the opening of home affairs offices on Saturdays, something which would alleviate weekday pressures on the offices.

The department suspended the opening of offices of Saturday following a dispute with  unions.

The committee said a collaborative effort between the unions and the department was necessary to ensure the department’s effectiveness.  

The committee said it had committed to engage the National Treasury on the issue of departmental funding.

The committee said the current footprint of the department was inadequate to service the current population and required the extension of its services, which would include opening more offices.  

It said the rollout of mobile trucks, especially to rural areas, was highlighted as an area of focus.

MORE

Bongani Bongo tells parliament: 'I'm looking forward to proving my innocence'

Controversial ANC MP Bongani Bongo was back in parliament on Tuesday, days after he was arrested by the Hawks and charged with corruption
Politics
5 hours ago

After almost eight years with no job, 'I'm queueing for a living'

Standing in snaking queues – whether at Home Affairs, collecting a social grant, or a visit to a congested clinic – is a boring and time consuming ...
News
3 months ago

The good, the bad and the ugly of the home affairs extended working hours

Some people have chosen to put to good use the extended home affairs working hours by doing what they normally would not be able to do at any other ...
News
6 months ago

Most read

  1. How VBS loot helped Julius Malema get a R5m house News
  2. Second tornado hits KZN in 24 hours, leaving disaster teams scrambling South Africa
  3. 27 top black execs did not want Eskom CEO job News
  4. Zimbabwe deputy president snubbed on return from China News
  5. Springbok rugby player Eben Etzebeth challenges SAHRC decision — report South Africa

Latest Videos

'Drunk' cop 'ignores' woman and child's cries for help in holding cell.
Brazen, bold and booming: A glimpse inside the world of Witbank prostitution
X