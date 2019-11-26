South Africa

Precious Ramabulana was raped and murdered in her dorm room: this is what we know

26 November 2019 - 11:35 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Precious Ramabulana, a Capricorn TVET College student, was raped and murdered at the weekend.
Image: @NalediChirwa via Twitter

The 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children campaign got off to a bitter start on Monday.

On Sunday, Limpopo student Precious Ramabulana was raped and murdered in her dorm room.

Here is what you need to know:

Raped and stabbed to death

Ramabulana, who was studying at Capricorn TVET College's Ramokgopa Campus, was found stabbed to death in her off-campus room. She had also been raped, said police..

TimesLIVE reported that Ramabulana was asleep in her rented room at ga-Joel Section in Mokomene when the suspect gained entry through the window and attacked her.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said: “The deceased’s frantic screams were heard by a neighbour, who called the police.”

According to EFF MP Naledi Chirwa, Ramabulana was “stabbed 52 times”. However, police did not specify the number of wounds she had suffered.

Investigation

They said an investigation was under way, but that no motive had been established and no arrests had been made.

Limpopo student 'stabbed 52 times' in brutal murder

Police in Mokomene, Limpopo, are looking for the person who stabbed a college student to death in the early hours of Sunday morning.
News
21 hours ago

Blade Nzimande chimes in

Minister of higher education, science and technology Blade Nzimande expressed his condolences, saying: “I denounce such barbaric and shameful acts against women, both in our institutions of learning and in society in general. Our society cannot continue another day harbouring such disgraceful people, who are hell-bent to tear the moral fibre of our society apart.”

He said it was concerning that the brutal murder happened against the backdrop of President Cyril Ramaphosa launching the 16 days of activism campaign in Limpopo.

“I trust that our criminal justice system will ensure a speedy apprehension and prosecution of those responsible for this dastardly act,” said Nzimande.

Social media

Social media has seen an outpouring of grief for the business management student, who was preparing for her final round of exams.

Here is a snapshot of reactions:

