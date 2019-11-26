Precious Ramabulana was raped and murdered in her dorm room: this is what we know

The 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children campaign got off to a bitter start on Monday.

On Sunday, Limpopo student Precious Ramabulana was raped and murdered in her dorm room.

Here is what you need to know:

Raped and stabbed to death

Ramabulana, who was studying at Capricorn TVET College's Ramokgopa Campus, was found stabbed to death in her off-campus room. She had also been raped, said police..

TimesLIVE reported that Ramabulana was asleep in her rented room at ga-Joel Section in Mokomene when the suspect gained entry through the window and attacked her.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said: “The deceased’s frantic screams were heard by a neighbour, who called the police.”

According to EFF MP Naledi Chirwa, Ramabulana was “stabbed 52 times”. However, police did not specify the number of wounds she had suffered.

Investigation

They said an investigation was under way, but that no motive had been established and no arrests had been made.