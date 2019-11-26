Precious Ramabulana was raped and murdered in her dorm room: this is what we know
The 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children campaign got off to a bitter start on Monday.
On Sunday, Limpopo student Precious Ramabulana was raped and murdered in her dorm room.
Here is what you need to know:
Raped and stabbed to death
Ramabulana, who was studying at Capricorn TVET College's Ramokgopa Campus, was found stabbed to death in her off-campus room. She had also been raped, said police..
TimesLIVE reported that Ramabulana was asleep in her rented room at ga-Joel Section in Mokomene when the suspect gained entry through the window and attacked her.
Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said: “The deceased’s frantic screams were heard by a neighbour, who called the police.”
According to EFF MP Naledi Chirwa, Ramabulana was “stabbed 52 times”. However, police did not specify the number of wounds she had suffered.
Investigation
They said an investigation was under way, but that no motive had been established and no arrests had been made.
Blade Nzimande chimes in
Minister of higher education, science and technology Blade Nzimande expressed his condolences, saying: “I denounce such barbaric and shameful acts against women, both in our institutions of learning and in society in general. Our society cannot continue another day harbouring such disgraceful people, who are hell-bent to tear the moral fibre of our society apart.”
He said it was concerning that the brutal murder happened against the backdrop of President Cyril Ramaphosa launching the 16 days of activism campaign in Limpopo.
“I trust that our criminal justice system will ensure a speedy apprehension and prosecution of those responsible for this dastardly act,” said Nzimande.
Social media
Social media has seen an outpouring of grief for the business management student, who was preparing for her final round of exams.
Here is a snapshot of reactions:
#justiceforpreciousramabulana #JusticeForPrecious— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) November 26, 2019
On the eve of #16DaysOfActivism Precious Ramabulana was stabbed 52 times & raped at a Tvet College!
Parents send their kids to school, little do they know that they may return in body bags 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/nl7XTqK8Wh
We are pained and saddened to hear about the rape and murder of Precious Ramabulana, a student at TVET Capricorn College in Limpopo, who died yesterday.— Anti-GBV Movement SU (@antigbv_su) November 25, 2019
Our message and mandate is clear. We reject 16 Days of Activism and instead adopt 365 Days of Activism!#enoughisenough pic.twitter.com/kbwGLeTqtw
I yearn to see the day my gender will stop the entitlement of a female's body so as to they feel they can just violate females the way they want. we men are the problem.unfortunately #PreciousRamabulana won't trend as much she's from far north n not associated wt big varsities— #vendafollowtrain (@LufunoRambuwani) November 26, 2019
A young student by the name of Precious Ramabulana who schooled at Capricorn TVET College Ramokgopa campus was raped & stabbed 52 times in her room.— Kgotatso Moagi (@MrExperienceKg) November 26, 2019
We must demand#JusticeforPreciousRamabulana the same way we did for #UyineneMrwetyana
CONSISTENCY MATTERS! REST IN POWER QUEEN! pic.twitter.com/hOkOKsDxHj
Precious Mulalo Ramabulana. Raped and stabbed 52 times to death at Capricorn Tvet College. The rapist haven't been found yet. So painful, parents expect good results at the end of the year and all they get is their own daughter in a body bag, killed for simply being a female. pic.twitter.com/GycHvRKj0X— dakani forestry projects DEC (@MufunwaRamabul2) November 25, 2019
It makes me very very angry that as men we still rape and murder women. I am enraged and yet speechless. I feel as if I feel nothing because I cannot express the pain. The death of #PreciousRamabulana must never go unpunished. This is heartbreaking.— Ompha Malima (@MrOmpha) November 25, 2019
I have nothing to say about #PreciousRamabulana as I have no fight left in me. I am in despair and terror. My shock is not even shocked. Men.— Mandlakazi (@tyafile) November 26, 2019
Today marks the beginning of the #16Days Of Activism Against Gender Based Violence. And my head cannot get around why this girl’s life was so meaningless to someone. Stabbed?? 52 times?!! What evil is this? This had got to end. #JusticeForPrecious #AmINext #PreciousRamabulana pic.twitter.com/ydusyZ8wlE— KatlegoDanke (@KatlegoDanke) November 26, 2019
South African men and their violent tendencies tire me honestly, I think higher measures need to be taken on such brutal actions other than just prison time. Women of South Africa don't deserve this honestly #PreciousRamabulana— FreeKanyaCekeshe!!! (@MpondoPrincesss) November 26, 2019