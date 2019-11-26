South Africa

‘Unreasonably’ tough maths paper equals matric pain

26 November 2019 - 06:00 By PREGA GOVENDER
Matric pupils and educators have lambasted the examiners of maths paper one. File photo.
Matric pupils and educators have lambasted the examiners of maths paper one. File photo.
Image: Shelley Christians

Matric pupils and teachers have lambasted the examiners of maths paper one for setting an exam in which an “unreasonable” number of questions were very complex and difficult.

This follows a complaint by the Foundation for English, Maths, Sciences and Innovation of SA to basic education minister Angie Motshekga about the “seriously flawed” and “poorly constructed” paper that was written on October 25.

 

Most read

  1. Second tornado hits KZN in 24 hours, leaving disaster teams scrambling South Africa
  2. How VBS loot helped Julius Malema get a R5m house News
  3. 27 top black execs did not want Eskom CEO job News
  4. Zimbabwe deputy president snubbed on return from China News
  5. Springbok rugby player Eben Etzebeth challenges SAHRC decision — report South Africa

Latest Videos

Onlookers flock to scene of a brazen cash-in-transit heist
Five spicy Malema quotes in lead-up to December's EFF conference
X