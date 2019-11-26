‘Unreasonably’ tough maths paper equals matric pain
26 November 2019 - 06:00
Matric pupils and teachers have lambasted the examiners of maths paper one for setting an exam in which an “unreasonable” number of questions were very complex and difficult.
This follows a complaint by the Foundation for English, Maths, Sciences and Innovation of SA to basic education minister Angie Motshekga about the “seriously flawed” and “poorly constructed” paper that was written on October 25.
