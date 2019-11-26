WATCH | Baby giraffe and anti-poaching dog 'head over heels' in love

A baby giraffe abandoned at birth has taken a liking to an anti-poaching dog at The Rhino Orphanage in Limpopo.

In a viral video posted by The Rhino Orphanage on Facebook, the nine-day-old giraffe Jazz can be seen cuddling and snuggling with Hunter.

According to the AP, the orphanage took Jazz in when the baby giraffe was only a few days old after a local farmer found him in the wild, weak and dehydrated, and called the centre for help.

In a Facebook post, the orphanage said Hunter has “fallen head over heels” for Jazz.

“He stays in the room all day with Jazz and the carers and doesn't allow his brother, Duke, close. So concerned was Hunter about Jazz when he was in a coma that he did not want to eat.”