WATCH | Brazen, bold and booming: Prostitution in Witbank

TimesLIVE and MultimediaLIVE spent time in Emalahleni, speaking to police, taxi drivers, victims and the women at the centre of the storm, all in an attempt to understand the dynamics of a situation playing out a 90-minute drive east of Johannesburg.

This is what we found:

Murder

“There are many criminal elements that might crop up around the issue of prostitution,” said SAPS spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi. “There are people who have been killed around prostitution areas, where you find these ladies. When they stand on the road soliciting people to come and sleep with them, there are people in the bushes they are operating with.”

Hlathi said male customers were kept busy by the women, then came under attack.

“Those guys hold you up at gunpoint, where you are going to be robbed or killed,” he said.

Apart from the male victims, police have found at least two bodies of unidentified women who were murdered in areas known for prostitution.

Hlathi said both women had been strangled. The circumstances surrounding their deaths were unknown, but police believed they may have been involved in prostitution.