South Africa

Zero tolerance for underage drinking at year-end parties, warn cops

26 November 2019 - 15:12 By TimesLIVE
Police have warned young revellers not to indulge in underage drinking this festive season.
Police have warned young revellers not to indulge in underage drinking this festive season.
Image: 123RF/Dmitrii Shironosov

Police sent a stern warning on Tuesday to youngsters planning end-of-year parties, as well as their parents: there will be zero tolerance for anyone contravening the Liquor Act.

The Liquor Act prohibits the use of alcohol by people under the age of 18.

“Every year, after-parties take place where large numbers of youths get together in streets close to taverns and entertainment areas where alcohol is consumed,” said Eastern Cape police spokesperson Capt Andre Beetge. 

“Many of the youth attending these parties are under age and become unable to control their actions, maintain an alert mental capacity and are easily influenced.

Matric parties become crime scenes as cops arrest 21

Several matric farewell parties in Cape Town in October became crime scenes, with police making numerous arrests.
News
1 month ago

"Furthermore, the situation is worsened where adults are present and criminal elements in the community take advantage of these severely intoxicated youths.

“In previous years, the SAPS have noted that after such parties, rape and assault cases are opened. In a very serious previous incident, several children were killed and injured after a minibus drove into the crowd of youngsters while they were partying in Njoli Street, Kwazakele.”

Beetge added that parents and supervisors were responsible for the safety of young people. “Adult supervision and control over youths by parents, guardians and other delegated supervisors plays a key role in ensuring the safety, security and protection of our youth."

The warning is part of a social protection drive during the 16 Days of Activism of no violence against women and children, which kicked off on Monday and continues until December 10. 

READ MORE:

Eastern Cape matric pupil dies during pre-exam party with classmates

Classmates and friends of 19-year-old matric pupil Lulama Nkomana were on Sunday still coming to terms with her death.
News
1 month ago

Driver in bakkie crash that killed five Limpopo pupils was drunk: police

Criminal charges have been laid against the man who was behind the wheel of the Nissan bakkie that overturned on Tuesday, killing five children ...
News
2 weeks ago

Joburg to hold its own Rage for 2019 matrics

Free hookah pipes, a new swimming pool next to a beach bar and stunning backdrops created by the builders of movie sets for selfies and photos: these ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. How VBS loot helped Julius Malema get a R5m house News
  2. Second tornado hits KZN in 24 hours, leaving disaster teams scrambling South Africa
  3. 27 top black execs did not want Eskom CEO job News
  4. Zimbabwe deputy president snubbed on return from China News
  5. Springbok rugby player Eben Etzebeth challenges SAHRC decision — report South Africa

Latest Videos

'Drunk' cop 'ignores' woman and child's cries for help in holding cell.
Brazen, bold and booming: A glimpse inside the world of Witbank prostitution
X