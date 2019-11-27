South Africa

100 rhino horns, four tiger carcasses seized as cops swoop in North West

27 November 2019 - 15:56 By Ernest Mabuza
Police have arrested three people and seized 100 rhino horns in the North West. File photo.
Police have arrested three people and seized 100 rhino horns in the North West. File photo.
Image: CHRISTIAN HARTMANN

One hundred rhino horns and four tiger carcasses were seized as police pounced in the Klerksdorp area of North West on Tuesday.

The Hawks, working with other police units, also arrested three people - aged 23, 35 and 43 - and seized a number of firearms in the operation.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Tlangelani Rikhotso said the first suspect was arrested at a farm near Klerksdorp. He was found in possession of a hunting rifle, a shotgun, a revolver, a pistol and a large quantity of empty cartridges and live ammunition.

“Further probing into the discovered firearms led the investigative team to another farm in Hartbeesfontein, where two additional suspects were arrested after an assortment of firearms and ammunition were found, which included a rifle, a hunting rifle, a pistol and a revolver.

“Additionally, 100 rhino horns were found, four tiger carcasses and $1,000,” Rikhotso said.

He said the three were expected to appear in the Klerksdorp magistrate's court and the Jouberton magistrate’s court on Thursday. They will face charges of illegal possession of firearms and contravention of the National Environment Management-Biodiversity Act.

MORE

Small court that leads the fight against poaching faces closure

SA’s “poaching court” faces being shut down, despite its perfect conviction rate since 2017.
News
1 day ago

Manhunt launched after five lions poisoned, decapitated and left for dead

Five lions were found dead, some decapitated and some with their paws cut off and teeth removed, in Northam, Limpopo, on Wednesday.
News
5 days ago

Two dozen poachers arrested after cat-and-mouse chase on Robben Island

Robben Island was the scene of a game of cat-and-mouse on Tuesday between law enforcement authorities and alleged abalone poachers stranded at sea.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Municipality investigating whether Jacob Zuma's R246m Nkandla homestead is ... South Africa
  2. WATCH | 'If she dies, she dies' - 'Drunk' cop ignored jailed mother's cries for ... South Africa
  3. How VBS loot helped Julius Malema get a R5m house News
  4. Limpopo student 'stabbed 52 times' in brutal murder South Africa
  5. Second tornado hits KZN in 24 hours, leaving disaster teams scrambling South Africa

Latest Videos

'Armed' passengers rob e-hailing driver
Vodacom shop robbed in Hatfield Plaza
X