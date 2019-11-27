16 days of activism for what? Eight brutal cases that rocked us in 2019

From the gruesome murders of entire families to the tragic death of a young woman raped and killed in a post office, these eight murder cases captured SA's attention this year.

Uyinene Mrwetyana

UCT student Mrwetyana, who was 19, was raped and killed by a 42-year-old post office employee, Luyanda Botha, in the Clareinch post office in Cape Town in September.

TimesLIVE reported that Botha pleaded guilty and will serve life in prison for the rape and murder.

Botha will serve a life sentence for murder, two life sentences on both counts of rape, and five years for defeating the course of justice. The five-year sentence will run concurrently.