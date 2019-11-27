Africa’s children in the cross hairs as internet and smartphone access fuel online sex abuse

Cybersex criminals in Africa have “free rein”, and the continent’s girls and young women suffer frequent and horrific abuse as a result.

This was one of the findings of the “Sexual Exploitation of Children in Africa” report, published on Wednesday morning. The report, by the African Child Policy Forum (ACPF), stated that the online environment in Africa was still largely unregulated, “with very few laws criminalising online sexual crimes”.

“This gives free rein to cybersex criminals, including those intent on sexually exploiting children,” the report states.

It was difficult, the report continued, to know exactly the extent of the problem on the continent because detailed evidence was “extremely limited”. However, increased internet access, coupled with access to smartphones, made it a “notable and worsening problem”.

“Online sexual exploitation is a fast-growing phenomenon affecting many countries in Africa, particularly in those countries with higher levels of internet coverage. It is exacerbated by the fact that very few African countries have legislation that provides adequate protection to children in cyberspace.