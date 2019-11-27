Court sets two-year deadline for government to fix foster care in SA

Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu has been given two years by the high court in Pretoria to come up with a comprehensive legal solution to the crisis in the country's foster care system.

The court granted an order on Tuesday, at the request of the minister, to prevent thousands of foster care orders from lapsing and in turn preventing thousands of children from losing their foster child grants.

The Centre for Child Law said in a statement that the ruling placed “stringent reporting requirements on the minister — who needs to report to the court and the centre on progress made in implementing the court order every three months”.

The ruling was handed down nearly a decade after a 2011 high court order was granted to “keep children from falling off the foster care system”, said the centre.