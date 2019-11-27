South Africa

Excuse me, sir. Is that a gun or a gear lever in your car?

27 November 2019 - 10:49 By IAVAN PIJOOS
The owner of this car was arrested in Mohlakeng following an anonymous tip-off.
Image: Saps

A motorist was arrested during a police operation in Gauteng for allegedly using an  unlicensed firearm as a gear leaver in his automatic vehicle.

Police spokesperson Carmen Hendricks said the man was arrested during operation O Kae Molao which was conducted on November 14.

Hendricks said the operation was conducted around Randfontein CBD, Mohlakeng, Toekomsrus and other areas.

A total of 97 traffic fines were issued, 38 undocumented people were arrested and 29 others were arrested for various crimes.

Hendricks said they arrested one particular suspect in Mohlakeng after an anonymous tip-off.

“The police proceeded to the said area, where they found a firearm inside the vehicle being used as a gear lever.”

The motorist was arrested for being in possession of an unlicensed firearm.

The man appeared in the Randfontein magistrate's court, but the matter was struck off the roll pending a ballistics report.

