First death of summer initiation season recorded in Eastern Cape

The first death of the 2019 summer initiation season, which started about two weeks ago, has been recorded in the Eastern Cape.

Provincial co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) spokesperson Mamnkeli Ngam said the death was reported at Cookhouse and an inquest had been opened.

Ngam said 21 cases had been opened in various parts of the province, mainly for the unlawful circumcision of underage boys.

“Of this number, five arrests have been made, with two parents and two iingcibi [traditional surgeons] arrested in Buffalo City metro and one ingcibi in Nyandeni local municipality," he said.

Cogta MEC Xolile Nqatha welcomed the arrests and said he looked forward to successful prosecutions.

“We regret the increase in cases of unlawful circumcision. This is in breach of the age limit of 18 years for boys to undergo the customary practice. Those who break the law must be arrested and be prosecuted," he said.