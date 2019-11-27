Four working toilets for 500 Eastern Cape families, but councillor blames residents

Silver Town informal settlement in East London’s Mdantsane has only 10 toilets for 500 families, say community leaders, and six of them are blocked.

ANC ward councillor Mashwabada Gcilishe blames residents for the blockage of toilets, saying residents run their own pipes to take water from the pipes running to the toilets to install standpipes in their own yards.

GroundUp reports that Gcilishe says every week Buffalo City metro municipality unblocks the toilets but a day or so later they are blocked again. He says he has tried to stop residents from installing standpipe taps next to their shacks, with no luck.

But residents say the two taps installed next to the toilets are not sufficient for the whole settlement. Silver Town was formed in 1990, and the number of shacks is increasing.

For electricity, residents rely on illegal connections to the railway line which is a kilometre away from the shacks. They say they used to connect electricity from the nearby traffic lights but the municipality cut their lines two years ago.

They say the electricity from the railway line is very weak, and they use it only to charge their phones and for lights.

There are no streets and rubbish is not collected. Residents say they burn it.