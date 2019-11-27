Jacob Zuma's controversial Nkandla compound 'secure', says spokesperson

Former president Jacob Zuma is safe and sound.

His spokesperson Vukile Mathabela told TimesLIVE that Zuma’s Nkandla compound was secure and under no threat, despite pictures circulating on social media which showed a security fence broken in places.

The pictures sparked speculation that the controversial R246m homestead was falling apart, while some raised safety issues regarding the former president.

The Nkandla municipality initially indicated that it would embark on a “fact finding mission”, but later did an about-turn, saying it was a private residence and that they couldn't enter the compound.

Mathabela said: “We can confirm that this is not the former president’s home but other properties outside, which SAPS and public works can be in a position to comment on.

“If that was the former president’s home, it would mean a breach of security. But this is not the case. His home is still secure,” he added.