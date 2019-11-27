KZN leading the fight against HIV as health minister launches new ARV

“This product is more resistant to resistance. It’s more endurable, in the sense that it is harder for the virus to become resistant to the treatment. This basically means the treatment can last longer. We have already heard some worrisome reports about resistance to the previous drugs,” she said.

“It is easier to use than the previous regime they were using. It has fewer side effects. In addition, it implies less quantity of medicine because it's more powerful, so you require fewer milligrams - so the pills are smaller and easier to take.

“The industry-led tryouts didn't include the different representation of the people in countries like South Africa. For example, only 9% of the people in the initial industry tryouts were black females, but the epidemic affects 42% of them - they were not represented. It was the same thing for people with co-infections like TB, which is the most common co-infection.”

Mkhize said the new treatment would be rolled out countrywide in 2020.

However, he warned pregnant women to not use the drug during the early stages of pregnancy.

"We are just creating a caution [for] pregnant mothers: in the first few weeks it might be something we won't encourage, but afterwards it's not an issue," he said.

Dr John Sargent, managing director of Vantage Technologies and co-founder of the BroadReach Healthcare, one of the partners involved in the campaign to achieve the target in Ugu, was delighted with the result.

"We are so proud to have been part of the Ugu journey since 2007. Their success is testament to their leadership’s innovation and courage to embrace technology and new ways of thinking to achieve incredible results," he said.

"Through embracing the power of data, they have been able to focus attention on interventions that have real impact and guide their teams to success to save more lives."