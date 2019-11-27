Police investigating as human foot in Nike sneaker washed up on EC beach

A Nike-clad human foot has washed up on an Eastern Cape beach — and police have no idea who it belongs to.

Police in Port Alfred have opened an inquest docket for investigation after the left foot was discovered by a local resident on Tuesday.

“Currently there are no outstanding missing persons reported in the area and neighbouring stations,” police spokesperson Capt Mali Govender said.

However, Govender said that earlier this month a man who attacked a police dog named Ounooi fled towards the ocean. A search was conducted for the man, but he was never found.

The six-year-old German shepherd, attached to the Port Alfred K9 Unit, was stabbed after she and police officers responded to a housebreaking complaint.

“Ounooi is making great progress and will soon rejoin her handler on the beat,” Govender said.