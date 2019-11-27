South Africa

Police investigating as human foot in Nike sneaker washed up on EC beach

27 November 2019 - 15:17 By Ernest Mabuza
Police have opened an inquest docket after a human foot washed up on an Eastern Cape beach on Tuesday.
Police have opened an inquest docket after a human foot washed up on an Eastern Cape beach on Tuesday.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

A Nike-clad human foot has washed up on an Eastern Cape beach — and police have no idea who it belongs to.

Police in Port Alfred have opened an inquest docket for investigation after the left foot was discovered by a local resident on Tuesday.

“Currently there are no outstanding missing persons reported in the area and neighbouring stations,” police spokesperson Capt Mali Govender said.

However, Govender said that earlier this month a man who attacked a police dog named Ounooi fled towards the ocean. A search was conducted for the man, but he was never found.

The six-year-old German shepherd, attached to the Port Alfred K9 Unit, was stabbed after she and police officers responded to a housebreaking complaint.

“Ounooi is making great progress and will soon rejoin her handler on the beat,” Govender said.

MORE

Society needs to change, says minister raped on church premises

A Methodist minister is undergoing counselling after she was allegedly raped in a church manse in Qunu, Eastern Cape, earlier this month.
News
1 hour ago

Security guard murdered at home - just two months after recovering from shooting

A 39-year-old security guard, who had just recovered from a shooting two months ago, was murdered execution-style in his Zwide, Port Elizabeth, home ...
News
49 minutes ago

Woman, 81, found with her throat slit at Eastern Cape home

The body of an 81-year-old woman was found with her throat slit in her bed in the Eastern Cape
News
8 hours ago

Most read

  1. Municipality investigating whether Jacob Zuma's R246m Nkandla homestead is ... South Africa
  2. WATCH | 'If she dies, she dies' - 'Drunk' cop ignored jailed mother's cries for ... South Africa
  3. How VBS loot helped Julius Malema get a R5m house News
  4. Limpopo student 'stabbed 52 times' in brutal murder South Africa
  5. Second tornado hits KZN in 24 hours, leaving disaster teams scrambling South Africa

Latest Videos

'Armed' passengers rob e-hailing driver
Vodacom shop robbed in Hatfield Plaza
X