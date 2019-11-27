South Africa

Society needs to change, says minister raped on church premises

27 November 2019 - 14:11 By TimesLIVE
A case of rape has been opened for investigation, Eastern Cape police have confirmed.
Image: phartisan/123RF

A Methodist minister is undergoing counselling after she was raped in a church residence in Qunu, Eastern Cape, this month.

The church said in a statement: "According to the report we received, on the night of Saturday 16 November, an unidentified man broke into her manse and raped her.

“We are disappointed and dismayed that this ghastly and violent act took place in a place that is meant to be a safe haven for ministers and their families."

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Capt Dineo Koena said the minister was asleep when she felt a person on top her. The man allegedly raped the 45-year-old woman before fleeing the scene.

A rape case has been opened. No arrest has been made.

The minister has been placed on leave and is receiving counselling.

On Tuesday she spoke to the Daily Dispatch. She said she woke up to find a man in her bedroom, after he had broken in through a window.

“I begged him not to rape me, but he just said I must let him do what he wanted. I even offered him my car,” she said.

“It’s traumatising and my prayer is for this to never happen to anyone. Police, government, churches and other stakeholders must fight this scourge and women must support one another.

"Our societies need to change. Men must stop seeing women as sex objects. They need to be taught that women are not toys and we are all equal before God,” she said.

The church said it was looking into ways to increase security at its premises.

“We pray that the perpetrator will be apprehended soon to facilitate the minister’s healing and that of the community of Qunu,” it added.

