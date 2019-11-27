Society needs to change, says minister raped on church premises

A Methodist minister is undergoing counselling after she was raped in a church residence in Qunu, Eastern Cape, this month.

The church said in a statement: "According to the report we received, on the night of Saturday 16 November, an unidentified man broke into her manse and raped her.

“We are disappointed and dismayed that this ghastly and violent act took place in a place that is meant to be a safe haven for ministers and their families."

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Capt Dineo Koena said the minister was asleep when she felt a person on top her. The man allegedly raped the 45-year-old woman before fleeing the scene.

A rape case has been opened. No arrest has been made.

The minister has been placed on leave and is receiving counselling.