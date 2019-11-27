Therapeutic effects aside, regulating cannabis could reduce its use among children

Legalising and regulating cannabis in SA will not only give users access to an uncontaminated drug and reduce its adverse effects, but could diminish its use among vulnerable children, a Canadian cannabis business executive has predicted.

Cam Battley, chief corporate officer in Aurora Cannabis, said one of the benefits of regulation of the plant in Canada has been its effects on underage use of the drug. Before regulation, Canada had one of the highest rates of children smoking cannabis. It is one of the few nations that has legalised medicinal and recreational use of cannabis.

He was addressing delegates at the international CannaTech Summit in Cape Town this week.

“One of the things that we can do with legalisation, taxation and regulation is to reduce the underage use of cannabis. Before cannabis was legalised in Canada I remember asking about 700 school kids at the gym how many have had someone trying to sell them cannabis at school. Almost all hands went up. And I asked how many of them had been sold alcohol and no hands went up,” he said.

Battley attributed restricted access to alcohol to strict regulation that would result in anyone who tried to influence children to drink getting “into trouble”.

Cannabis has been commended for its therapeutic properties in treating chronic symptoms such as pain, but research has shown that its use may have adverse effects on a child's developing brain.

On the other hand, a new study published in Plos One has shown that Canadians who used cannabis every day have about 50% lower odds of using illicit opioids on a daily basis compared with those who don’t use cannabis. Daily cannabis users are also likely to report cannabis therapeutic benefits, including its effects on pain, nausea and sleep, compared with those who did not use it.

Battley said as Africa asserts itself as an emerging region for large-scale cannabis growing operations, it’s important to learn from those who have walked the journey. The cannabis summit attracted 500 people from 22 countries, many from African nations.