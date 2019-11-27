Two arrested for murder of off-duty Cape Town detective

An off-duty police officer was shot dead early on Wednesday morning.

Sgt Thanduxolo Wiseman Stuma, 43, was walking home in Delft South, Cape Town, around 12.45am when gunmen stopped their vehicle next to him, took his cellphone and fired a shot.

The sergeant, a detective stationed at Elsies River police station, died on the scene.

Two suspects were later arrested with Stuma’s cellphone, as well as 16 other cellphones and various items stolen during a business robbery in Bellville.

The Western Cape’s acting police commissioner, Lt-Gen Sindile Mfazi, expressed his condolences to the family. He also commended Flying Squad members who arrested the two suspects.

"Our investigations are focusing on determining which other serious crimes the suspects are linked to," said Mfazi.

Elsies River station commander Brig Sandile Sonjani, who visited Stuma’s family, described him as a quiet, humble and disciplined officer who joined the police 14 years ago.