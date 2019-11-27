Two arrested for murder of off-duty Cape Town detective
An off-duty police officer was shot dead early on Wednesday morning.
Sgt Thanduxolo Wiseman Stuma, 43, was walking home in Delft South, Cape Town, around 12.45am when gunmen stopped their vehicle next to him, took his cellphone and fired a shot.
The sergeant, a detective stationed at Elsies River police station, died on the scene.
Two suspects were later arrested with Stuma’s cellphone, as well as 16 other cellphones and various items stolen during a business robbery in Bellville.
The Western Cape’s acting police commissioner, Lt-Gen Sindile Mfazi, expressed his condolences to the family. He also commended Flying Squad members who arrested the two suspects.
"Our investigations are focusing on determining which other serious crimes the suspects are linked to," said Mfazi.
Elsies River station commander Brig Sandile Sonjani, who visited Stuma’s family, described him as a quiet, humble and disciplined officer who joined the police 14 years ago.
Western Cape community safety MEC Albert Fritz called on the police to devise a safety plan for off-duty officers.
“Eight officers were killed while off duty in the 2018/19 financial year. In recent weeks we have seen too many police and law enforcement officers gunned down by criminals,” he said.
“Better initiatives need to be put in place to protect our officers. I am on record as saying that an attack on our police is an attack on the state.”
Fritz said police told him that the two suspects, aged 26 and 32, were arrested after shots were fired during the Bellville robbery, while Hawks officers expected to make more arrests.
“I wish to extend my heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased,” he said.
“I further call on anyone with any information to immediately come forward and report it to their local SAPS station. Alternatively, you can call SAPS on 08600 10111.”