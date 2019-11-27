South Africa

Two crewmen in round the world yacht race evacuated off Durban

27 November 2019 - 13:07 By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER
Two crewmen were evacuated from the yacht Unicef, taking part in the Clipper Round the World Race. They both needed medical attention.
Two crewmen were evacuated from the yacht Unicef, taking part in the Clipper Round the World Race. They both needed medical attention.
Image: NSRI

Two yacht crewmen participating in the Clipper Round the World Race were evacuated from their vessel in Durban on Tuesday after they both needed medical attention.

Roy Wienand, deputy station commander of the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), said a team had to escort the yacht Unicef into Durban harbour.

“Two males were taken off the yacht and transported to hospital by Netcare 911 ambulance services.”

One had suffered a medical emergency while the other sustained an injury during the race.

“NSRI Durban duty crew were initially placed on alert on Saturday when the yacht was diverted from 600 nautical miles offshore to head to the nearest port, Durban,” he said.

Wienand said both men were in a stable condition.

“The yacht replenished while in port before rejoining the race,” he added.

MORE

Body of fourth teen swept out to sea during beach outing recovered in Cape Town

The body of a fourth teenager, who was swept out to sea three days ago during an outing with friends at Rocklands beach, off Sea Point in Cape Town, ...
News
4 hours ago

Sea rescue: Woman saves unconscious man's life by holding his head above water

Eyewitnesses contacted the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) just in case a man and woman they spotted swimming offshore of the Goukou river mouth ...
News
2 days ago

Woman tourist stable after nearly drowning on KZN north coast

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) responded to a "person in difficulty" near Cape Vidal, in northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Wednesday afternoon.
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Municipality investigating whether Jacob Zuma's R246m Nkandla homestead is ... South Africa
  2. WATCH | 'If she dies, she dies' - 'Drunk' cop ignored jailed mother's cries for ... South Africa
  3. How VBS loot helped Julius Malema get a R5m house News
  4. Limpopo student 'stabbed 52 times' in brutal murder South Africa
  5. Second tornado hits KZN in 24 hours, leaving disaster teams scrambling South Africa

Latest Videos

'Armed' passengers rob e-hailing driver
Vodacom shop robbed in Hatfield Plaza
X