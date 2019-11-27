Two Japanese jailed, face deportation for stealing lizards in Cape Town

Okada was sentenced to four years direct imprisonment and Imanishi to six years in jail due to his previous convictions for smuggling reptiles.

Imanishi was arrested at Soekarno-Hatta Airport in Indonesia with pythons and monitor lizards in his possession. He was jailed for eight months on October 31 2018 and deported from Indonesia.

He was arrested at Perth Airport in Australia with 13 Bobtail lizards (Tiliqua rugosa) in his luggage and sentenced to five months' imprisonment. He was deported on August 5 2019, after serving two months.

He entered SA on August 19 and was apprehended with the lizards the following month.

Both men were declared undesirable persons by the court. They will serve their sentences in SA and then be deported.