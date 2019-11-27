South Africa

WATCH | Durban e-hailing driver robbed by knife-wielding suspects

27 November 2019 - 11:42 By Orrin Singh

Video footage of an e-hailing driver being robbed at knifepoint by three men in Durban has emerged. 

According to police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala, the incident took place in the early hours of November 18 in Musa Dladla Drive, Newlands East. 

“The complainant alleged that about 2.30am he was at John Dory's in Newlands east when he received a request to pick up two passengers on Musa Dladla Drive. The complainant then picked up two males and drove off. While still driving along Musa Dladla he was blocked by a white vehicle.”

Gwala said the two passengers and the driver of the white vehicle robbed him of cash, his cellphone and other valuables, before jumping out of his vehicle and fleeing. 

In the footage, the three men can be seen sitting calmly inside the vehicle when the passenger, seated directly behind the victim, suddenly grabs him and puts him into a choke hold. 

The passenger next to the driver then produces a knife while the men rob him of his valuables. 

A case of robbery is being investigated by Newlands east SAPS. No arrests have been made. 

