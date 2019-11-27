Why buy clothes on Black Friday when you can just swap and stay sane?

Twyg founder Jackie May said trading clothes not only saves consumers from unnecessary shopping but can also help save the planet: recycling clothes not only reduces emissions but it significantly reduces waste.

Black Friday shopping is growing faster in South Africa than in most other nations in the world. Experts often caution against it, however, describing it as a day when retailers sell old stock to make way for new goods.

May said the day encourages over-consumption of goods, “generating senseless waste and the unnecessary use of many scarce raw materials”.

“Already our consumption habits are taking a toll on the planet, with increased emissions, increased land use and deforestation accelerating climate change. Think of the resources that go into making raw materials such as cotton, for instance. The water they use producing cotton alone is way too much. Sadly, most of these materials end up in the landfill as consumers never needed them in the first place,” she said.

All unswapped clothes will be donated to a clothing charity, Chic Mamas.

Nude Food owner Paul Rubin said the initiative is inspired by sustainability projects elsewhere in the world, such as Eco-Age and its global Fashion Exchange, led by ethical fashion campaigner Livia Firth, which call on consumers to "take back" BlackFriday. The initiative is a "slow" movement that encourages consumers to consume less.

“#TakeBackBlackFriday is about creating awareness around unnecessary consumerism. Clothes-swopping is a brilliant way to refresh your wardrobe,” said Rubin.