South Africa

Winning R114m lotto ticket bought for R15 in Makhado, Limpopo

27 November 2019 - 09:31 By Naledi Shange
Ithuba Lottery says someone, not yet identified, has won the R114m Powerball jackpot.
Ithuba Lottery says someone, not yet identified, has won the R114m Powerball jackpot.
Image: Leon Swart/123rf.com

Someone in Limpopo is R114m richer and may not even know it yet.

Ithuba Lottery told TimesLIVE on Wednesday that the winner had hit the latest Powerball jackpot after buying a ticket in Makhado.

“The player used manual selection and played for R15,” Ithuba said in a short statement.

“The winning numbers are 02 08 11 13 32 and a bonus number of 03,” the lottery operator said.

Ithuba said it was waiting for the jackpot winner to come forward.

MORE

Winning R50m PowerBall Plus ticket bought on a routine stop for bread

The winner of the R50m PowerBall Plus jackpot has come forward.
News
5 days ago

Bye madam! Domestic worker wins R70m PowerBall jackpot

Bible in hand, an instant millionaire from Pretoria wants a five-bedroom house in a leafy suburb and will pay for her daughter to become the first ...
News
2 months ago

R141m PowerBall ticket bought in small Cape town, population 10,000

SA's third-richest jackpot PowerBall winner is yet to claim R141m
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Municipality investigating whether Jacob Zuma's R246m Nkandla homestead is ... South Africa
  2. WATCH | 'If she dies, she dies' - 'Drunk' cop ignored jailed mother's cries for ... South Africa
  3. How VBS loot helped Julius Malema get a R5m house News
  4. Limpopo student 'stabbed 52 times' in brutal murder South Africa
  5. Second tornado hits KZN in 24 hours, leaving disaster teams scrambling South Africa

Latest Videos

'Drunk' cop 'ignores' woman and child's cries for help in holding cell.
Brazen, bold and booming: A glimpse inside the world of Witbank prostitution
X