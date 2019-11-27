Winning R114m lotto ticket bought for R15 in Makhado, Limpopo
27 November 2019 - 09:31
Someone in Limpopo is R114m richer and may not even know it yet.
Ithuba Lottery told TimesLIVE on Wednesday that the winner had hit the latest Powerball jackpot after buying a ticket in Makhado.
“The player used manual selection and played for R15,” Ithuba said in a short statement.
“The winning numbers are 02 08 11 13 32 and a bonus number of 03,” the lottery operator said.
Ithuba said it was waiting for the jackpot winner to come forward.