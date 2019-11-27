Woman, 81, found with her throat slit at Eastern Cape home

The body of an 81-year-old woman was found with her throat slit in her bed in the Eastern Cape.

Police spokesperson Capt Namhla Mdleleni said the alarm was raised after the 81-year-old woman’s daughter could not reach her on her cellphone on Tuesday.

The daughter asked the neighbour to check on her at her home, where she was living with her disabled son.

“The neighbour proceeded to her house, where they found her lying in her bed, already dead. Her throat was slit,” Mdleleni said.

A 24-year-old man was taken in for questioning.