Woman survives after truck lands on top of her car

A 26-year-old woman was seriously injured when a truck landed on top of her car. .

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the accident happened at about 2.50pm on Tuesday in Diaz Road, Millard Grange, Port Elizabeth.

Herbst said fire and rescue services had to use hydraulic tools to free the woman from the wreckage.

She was put on advanced life-support intervention before being transported to hospital.