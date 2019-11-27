Woman survives after truck lands on top of her car
A 26-year-old woman was seriously injured when a truck landed on top of her car. .
Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the accident happened at about 2.50pm on Tuesday in Diaz Road, Millard Grange, Port Elizabeth.
Herbst said fire and rescue services had to use hydraulic tools to free the woman from the wreckage.
She was put on advanced life-support intervention before being transported to hospital.
A case of reckless and negligent driving was opened with the Mount Road police, reports HeraldLIVE.
Police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the truck had been parked in Potgieter Street, while the driver went to fetch his child from Parsons Hill Primary.
“When he returned to his truck, he noticed it was no longer parked where he had left it.
“He then noticed that the truck had rolled forward and collided with an Opel Adam that was travelling in Diaz Road, towards CJ Langenhoven Drive,” Janse van Rensburg said.