500 new cops to hit Cape Flats in February in R1.75bn war on gangs

The Western Cape government has committed R1.3bn to the Leap project until June 30 2023. The City of Cape Town’s contribution will be R452m.

Half of the new officers will be deployed in 25-strong teams in 10 key gang-crime hotspots: Atlantis, Kraaifontein, Delft, Bonteheuwel, Philippi East, Nyanga, Khayelitsha, Hanover Park, Manenberg and Steenberg.

The other 500 will be part of investigative teams in the same areas, crime prevention teams, and a land invasion unit supplementing the efforts of the city council’s existing anti-land invasion officers.

A report for Thursday’s mayoral committee meeting states that the Leap plan will more than double the size of the city council law-enforcement, traffic and co-ordination department.

The first 500 new learner law enforcement officers, whose annual employment costs from next July will be R284,000, will be recruited from the pool of trained officers who have emerged from the council’s auxiliary and expanded public works programme (EPWP) training initiatives.

The second group of 500 officers will be recruited in the middle of 2020 from the replenished pool of auxiliary officers. Most of their training will take place at the city's Metropolitan Police Train Academy.