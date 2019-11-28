South Africa

Mashaba’s inner-city Joburg revamp ‘is anti-poor’

28 November 2019 - 06:28 By Belinda Pheto
Former Joburg mayorHerman Mashaba. File photo
A mere kilometre from where outgoing Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba’s bold plan to revive the crumbling  inner city is set to unfold, families languish in a tent camp, having fled a fire at a hijacked building.

They, along with families living in the buildings set for redevelopment, fear that grand plan will leave them out in the cold.

 

