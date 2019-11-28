South Africa

Phoenix primary school principal arrested for alleged rape of teacher

28 November 2019 - 14:15 By LWANDILE BHENGU
A KwaZulu-Natal principal is facing suspension after being arrested for allegedly raping a teacher. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/paylessimages

The KwaZulu-Natal department of education is in the process of suspending a primary school principal in Phoenix, south of Durban, after he was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly raping a teacher.

Education department spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa told TimesLIVE on Thursday that the department was investigating the principal after the rape allegation. He said several other teachers had come forward with similar allegations.

“We are in the process of suspending him. This is a senior manager at school, a principal, and he is facing very serious allegations. From what we have seen, the content of these allegations is very explicit. We are hoping to get to the bottom of it and deal with the situation,” he added.

KZN police confirmed that they were investigating a case of rape that was opened against the 54-year-old on Monday.

“A 39-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a known suspect while at her workplace. A 54-year-old suspect was arrested on November 27 2019,” said SAPS spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele.

Mbele said the man was expected to appear in court soon.

Meanwhile, Mthethwa also had a stern warning to perpetrators of gender-based violence, especially during the 16 days of activism for no violence against women and children.

“We want to send a clear message to everyone, even to those who are thinking of doing it. We are not scared of you, we are merely trying to protect women and children,” he said.

