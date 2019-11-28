South Africa

POLL | What will you be splurging on this Black Friday?

28 November 2019 - 11:26 By Cebelihle Bhengu
It's only a few hours until South Africans spend their money on their favourite items.
It's only a few hours until South Africans spend their money on their favourite items.
Image: 123RF/pressmaster

Retailers and online stores are all over social media platforms, advertising items that will be discounted on Black Friday.

Consumers are armed with cash and advice from experts who have warned against over-spending that hard-earned money.

Here's how your money can work for you on Black Friday

Financial vlogger Nicolette Mashile says consumers must prioritise their shopping and not exceed their budgets
News
6 days ago

Black Friday comes just before the festive season, providing consumers with the opportunity to score bargains on clothes, food and gadgets, among other things. There is something for everyone.

Some are waiting for midnight to make their purchases, while others have started their pre-Black Friday shopping. Take our poll and let us know what you'll be spending your money on come November 29.

MORE

WATCH | Avoiding the Black Friday blues: The dos, don'ts and definitely don’ts for South Africans

Black Friday is around the corner. November 29 to be exact.
News
2 days ago

Why buy clothes on Black Friday when you can just swap and stay sane?

With Black Friday specials splashed in every newspaper advert and online, your head is probably already spinning as the shopping list keeps getting ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Municipality investigating whether Jacob Zuma's R246m Nkandla homestead is ... South Africa
  2. WATCH | 'If she dies, she dies' - 'Drunk' cop ignored jailed mother's cries for ... South Africa
  3. Woman survives after truck lands on top of her car South Africa
  4. FREE TO READ | ‘Unreasonably’ tough maths paper equals matric pain South Africa
  5. WATCH | Man nearly flies off back of truck on busy Durban freeway South Africa

Latest Videos

North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
'Armed' passengers rob e-hailing driver
X