South Africa

Sars scores big as it wins R1bn tax evasion judgment

28 November 2019 - 18:43 By Ernest Mabuza
Sars has welcomed a judgment of the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ending the protracted R1bn dispute between the taxman and Africa Cash and Carry.
Sars has welcomed a judgment of the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ending the protracted R1bn dispute between the taxman and Africa Cash and Carry.
Image: Sars website

Sars on Thursday welcomed a judgment of the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ending a protracted R1bn dispute between the taxman and Africa Cash and Carry.

According to Sars, Africa Cash and Carry under declared its sales for the 2003 to 2009 tax years. It did this by manually manipulating its financial records, resulting in its income tax and VAT liability being understated.

The wholesaler objected to Sars' subsequent tax assessments of its under-disclosed income tax and VAT liability amounting to R1bn, and when the objection was disallowed, it appealed to the Tax Court.

That court, however, approved of how Sars estimated the under-disclosed sales figures, and dismissed the company's appeal.

In the judgment last week, the SCA upheld the Tax Court's order, which among others, had confirmed Sars' imposition of a 200% additional tax.

Sars said some of the key legal principles that the SCA pronounced on, included the powers of the Tax Court to alter assessments under the Tax Administration Act and an interpretation of what Sars' onus is when it is required to prove that an estimated assessment is reasonable.

Sars said it was committed to combating intentional tax evasion.

"Sars is concerned with the compliance levels within the cash and carry industry with a particular focus ... schemes involving 'ghost exports', non-recording of the sale of cellphone airtime, manipulation of loan accounts, claiming fraudulent invoices for VAT and income tax purposes, utilisation of intermediary shell companies to create invoices and sales suppression systems," the tax authority said.

MORE

'Sars must not be a toothless tiger': Tito Mboweni supports 'intrusive' investigating unit

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has come out in support of the SA Revenue Service (Sars) having an “intrusive” investigating unit.
Politics
2 days ago

Gordhan welcomes Tom Moyane's state capture cross-examination

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has welcomed his impending cross-examination by former Sars commissioner Tom Moyane at the state capture ...
Politics
3 days ago

Sars legal head fired with immediate effect over R420m Gupta VAT refund

The South African Revenue Service (Sars) said on Friday it had terminated the services of its head of legal, Refiloe Mokoena, with immediate effect.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Municipality investigating whether Jacob Zuma's R246m Nkandla homestead is ... South Africa
  2. WATCH | 'If she dies, she dies' - 'Drunk' cop ignored jailed mother's cries for ... South Africa
  3. Woman survives after truck lands on top of her car South Africa
  4. WATCH | Man nearly flies off back of truck on busy Durban freeway South Africa
  5. FREE TO READ | ‘Unreasonably’ tough maths paper equals matric pain South Africa

Latest Videos

North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
'Armed' passengers rob e-hailing driver
X