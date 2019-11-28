School nutrition scheme milked of nearly R3m in Eastern Cape
A former department of education employee who allegedly siphoned off almost R3m earmarked for a school nutrition procurement programme faces charges of corruption, fraud, money laundering and racketeering.
Zukiswa Wana, 47, appeared briefly in the East London magistrate’s court on Thursday.
She appeared alongside co-accused Milisa Ngcukana, 41, Sibulele Mnyande, 39, and Mzodumo Sijadu, 54.
Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said that between 2012 and 2013, the department of education in the Eastern Cape was allegedly defrauded of R2.9m by Wana, who was attached to the school nutrition procurement programme, in collusion with service providers.
“Wana allegedly falsified invoices as if services were rendered and facilitated payments which were laundered through bank accounts of the service providers, Lowd Trading Enterprise and Ariona Trading 659.
“She was responsible for processing payments of hostel fees throughout the province of the Eastern Cape. She would transfer the funds to unsuspecting service providers on the department's database and later approach them for a refund, claiming they were erroneous payments.”
The refunds were then deposited into different bank accounts and spent on purchasing property, among other things.
The matter was postponed to January 20 2020 for a regional court date. The accused were each granted bail of R10,000.