Sixth suspect arrested for Stella Londt retirement home murders

A sixth suspect has been arrested for the Stella Londt retirement home murders in Port Elizabeth, police said on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said a 31-year-old man was arrested in Walmer on Wednesday afternoon.

He was charged with double murder, house robbery, kidnapping and conspiracy to commit murder.

He is expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth magistrate’s court on Thursday.

This after Agnes Burns, 91, and Rosemary Langton, 87, were found bound and gagged in their rooms at the home on the morning of September 10.

The two women's bodies were found on their beds at the Sunridge Park centre.

Jewellery, including wedding rings, and Krugerrands were among items stolen during the robbery and murders.