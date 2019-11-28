South Africa

Sixth suspect arrested for Stella Londt retirement home murders

28 November 2019 - 07:23 By IAVAN PIJOOS
Agnes Burns, 91, and Rosemary Langton, 87, were found bound and gagged in their rooms at the home on the morning of September 10 2019.
Image: Eugene Coetzee

A sixth suspect has been arrested for the Stella Londt retirement home murders in Port Elizabeth, police said on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said a 31-year-old man was arrested in Walmer on Wednesday afternoon.

He was charged with double murder, house robbery, kidnapping and conspiracy to commit murder.

He is expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth magistrate’s court on Thursday.

This after Agnes Burns, 91, and Rosemary Langton, 87, were found bound and gagged in their rooms at the home on the morning of September 10.

The two women's bodies were found on their beds at the Sunridge Park centre.

Jewellery, including wedding rings, and Krugerrands were among items stolen during the robbery and murders.

Two elderly women murdered at Port Elizabeth retirement centre, found bound & gagged

Two elderly women have been found dead in their rooms at St John Stella Londt Retirement Centre in Port Elizabeth.
News
1 month ago

Five other people, including a caregiver, were arrested last month.

Naidu said two of the suspects pleaded guilty to money-laundering.

Panganai Mike Mabwe, 27, was sentenced to a R5,000 fine or 12 months imprisonment.

Craig Nyasha Madiro, 20, received a three-year suspended sentence.

The two were found in possession of stolen cellphones which belonged to the women.

The other three accused, Nombebisi Slangveld, 34, Mkhuseli Damaneti, 30, and Nyasha Manyange, 33, were remanded in custody.

Naidu said Damaneti and Manyange abandoned their bail application, while Slangveld was denied bail.

They will appear in court again on January 20.

