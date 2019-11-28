Suspect arrested for murder of student Precious Ramabulana
A suspect has been arrested for the murder of 21-year-old student Precious Ramabulana, from Limpopo, the family said on Thursday morning.
“Today it is going a bit better, because the police managed to arrest someone,” Ramabulana's aunt, Mavis Sitholimela, told TimesLIVE.
She said the family was told by police of the arrest about 7.30am on Thursday.
“We are on our way to her memorial service at the college.”
National police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole is expected address media at Karibu Lodge, outside Tzaneen, at 10am.
#Ramabulana, who was a student at Capricorn TVET College, was murdered in her rented room at ga-Joel Section in Mokomene in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the student was asleep when she was attacked by an unknown man. He stabbed her several times and fled the scene. Her frantic screams were heard by a neighbour, who called the police, Mojapelo said.
According to EFF MP Naledi Chirwa, Ramabulana was “stabbed 52 times”.
Police confirmed on Monday that Ramabulana had been stabbed, but did not specify the number of wounds she suffered.
#PreciousRamabulana— RestInPeacePreciousRamabula (@matibazinhle) November 26, 2019
This is where Precious used to stay, I wonder where were others who stay in other rooms pic.twitter.com/VI1Ihd45BU
The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) has sent its condolences to her family after the “painful murder” during the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children campaign.
“The death of Ms Ramabulana reminds us of the threats women in South Africa face on a daily basis. The cruelty and the frequency of these murders should spur the country into action that recognises that we have indeed reached a state of emergency on issues around gender-based violence, femicide and intimate partner violence,” said the commission.
The organisation is engaging universities and Technical Vocational Education & Training (TVET) colleges about progress made towards addressing safety and security on and off campuses, availability of transport for students and university staff who leave the campuses late at night, sexual harassment and other related social justice issues.
“We can no longer pay lip-service on these issues. The CGE is calling on men and boys to stand up against gender violence. We are also warning various institutions that we will be demanding accountability on matters of gender violence and ultimately compliance and commitments to achieving gender transformation in tertiary institutions.”
Precious Ramabulana was expected to write her last final exam on Monday. The 21 year old was doing her final year in Public Management. Her parents say she was planning to go home to Nzhelele during the week. She was found dead in her room with multiple stab wounds.#sabcnews— Katlego Nyoni (@katlego4ever) November 26, 2019
Precious Ramabulana (21) was found raped and stabbed in her room at Gajoel section in Mokomene. She was a student at Capricorn TVET College. One of her closest friends has described what she saw when she got to the crime scene. #UpFront Courtesy #DStv403 pic.twitter.com/xUevWIrZyN— eNCA (@eNCA) November 26, 2019