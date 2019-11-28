South Africa

Suspect arrested for murder of student Precious Ramabulana

28 November 2019 - 09:28 By IAVAN PIJOOS
Precious Ramabulana, a Capricorn TVET College student, was murdered at the weekend.
Image: @NalediChirwa via Twitter

A suspect has been arrested for the murder of 21-year-old student Precious Ramabulana, from Limpopo, the family said on Thursday morning.

“Today it is going a bit better, because the police managed to arrest someone,” Ramabulana's aunt, Mavis Sitholimela, told TimesLIVE.

She said the family was told by police of the arrest about 7.30am on Thursday.

“We are on our way to her memorial service at the college.”

National police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole is expected address media at Karibu Lodge, outside Tzaneen, at 10am. 

#Ramabulana, who was a student at Capricorn TVET College, was murdered in her rented room at ga-Joel Section in Mokomene in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the student was asleep when she was attacked by an unknown man. He stabbed her several times and fled the scene. Her frantic screams were heard by a neighbour, who called the police, Mojapelo said.

According to EFF MP Naledi Chirwa, Ramabulana was “stabbed 52 times”.

Police confirmed on Monday that Ramabulana had been stabbed, but did not specify the number of wounds she suffered.

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) has sent its condolences to her family after the “painful murder” during the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children campaign.

“The death of Ms Ramabulana reminds us of the threats women in South Africa face on a daily basis. The cruelty and the frequency of these murders should spur the country into action that recognises that we have indeed reached a state of emergency on issues around gender-based violence, femicide and intimate partner violence,” said the commission.

