25-year-old man to appear in court for alleged rape of 11-year-old boy

A 25-year-old man alleged to have raped a boy in Galeshewe was set to appear in the local magistrate's court on Friday, said Northern Cape police.

The man was alleged to have attacked the 11-year-old boy last week.

“On Saturday, 23 November 2019, the suspect grabbed the boy and dragged him into a nearby trench in Snake Park, Galeshewe, and raped him. He threatened the boy with death, should he tell any person about the rape incident. The boy broke free and informed his grandmother,” said Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba.

“The suspect, who had been on the run, was found hiding inside his friend’s shack in Phomolong, at Galeshewe,” said Ramatseba.

The province’s police commissioner condemned the incident.

“Men should not be perpetrators of violent crimes against women and children, rather they should always be seen defending women and children against all forms of abuse,” said Lt-Gen Risimati Shivuri.

Meanwhile, a man who raped his girlfriend three days into their new relationship is set to spend seven years behind bars after being sentenced by the Galeshewe Magistrate's Court.

Twenty-eight-year-old Brenton Williams raped his girlfriend in February.

“He invited the victim to his house where he raped her. On 25 February 2019 the accused was arrested after the victim reported the incident to the police in Galeshewe,” said Ramatseba.

““He [said he] could not control himself [when he] forced himself on the girlfriend,” Ramatseba added.