Cute photo of children dressed as aviation crew goes viral
The children are the future of SA's aviation!
Pictures of children from Kiddies Hope Day Care Centre in Dobsonville, Soweto, dressed up as little pilots and flight attendants has gone viral after minister of transport Fikile Mbalula shared the photographs.
Every year, the day care centre takes the oldest children from the school on an educational tour to expose them to different professions to encourage early childhood development.
This year the team was celebrating careers in aviation.
Mango Airlines partnered with the day care's aviation education tour, showing them the ins and outs of the aviation world.
See the snaps below:
Good day Minister. Today, some of our pilots and crew will be putting on a special show for these future pilots. However, the Kiddies' Centre has shared with us that some of them, aspire to be traffic officers. So, over to you Minister 🙂. pic.twitter.com/9cUx3tkG29— Mango Airlines (@FlyMangoSA) November 28, 2019
These tiny pilots 👧🏿👦🏿👩🏿✈️👨🏿✈️ from Kiddies Hope Day Care Center were aboard @FlyMangoSA to learn as they travelled on their annual Aviation Education Tour ✈️🛫— Hlubi Mboya Arnold (@HlubiMboya) November 27, 2019
Just look at their confidence. . 😭💓💓. Our future pilots, cabin crew, technical support and air contollers.#GoMango 🖤 pic.twitter.com/DBTOvmuApe
No one day is the same here at Mango.— Mango Airlines (@FlyMangoSA) November 27, 2019
It was a pleasure to have these tiny pilots from Kiddies' Hope Day Care Centre, on board with us as they travelled for their annual educational tour.
Tomorrow our pilots and crew will be paying them a special visit 😃.#GoMango pic.twitter.com/LUyLKPrnIM
Ahead of today's visit to Kiddies Hope Day Care Centre in Dobsonville, Captain Marco Graca has a special message for our future pilots ✈️. https://t.co/mbDZxMOs1S pic.twitter.com/sOYrdGEFCb— Mango Airlines (@FlyMangoSA) November 28, 2019