Cute photo of children dressed as aviation crew goes viral

The children are the future of SA's aviation!

Pictures of children from Kiddies Hope Day Care Centre in Dobsonville, Soweto, dressed up as little pilots and flight attendants has gone viral after minister of transport Fikile Mbalula shared the photographs.

Every year, the day care centre takes the oldest children from the school on an educational tour to expose them to different professions to encourage early childhood development.

This year the team was celebrating careers in aviation.

Mango Airlines partnered with the day care's aviation education tour, showing them the ins and outs of the aviation world.

See the snaps below: