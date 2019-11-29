Cyril Ramaphosa pulls out of PowerFM interview Mzansi has mixed feelings
South Africans have had mixed responses to President Cyril Ramaphosa pulling out of the PowerFM interview with station boss Given Mkhari.
Ramaphosa was expected to participate in “The Chairman's Conversation."
Mkhari had assault charges opened against him by his wife, Ipeleng, after an alleged fight over their home in July 2018. Mkhari opened a counter assault charge against his wife, but both cases were later withdrawn in the Randburg magistrate's court as they went for mediation in August.
Mkhari said he accepts the president's decision to withdraw from the interview.
He said in an interview with eNCA: "There are multiple considerations the highest office in the land would go through to arrive at this decision. We respect and accept it."
Ipeleng told eNCA the couple takes seriously the scourge of gender-based violence, a cause which she and her husband are committed to discussing with the organisations involved.
"As husband and wife and parents we are concerned about gender-based violence. We also acknowledge that this time happens to be around the 16 days of activism campaign. We would have loved to engage with the NGOs and we will continue to try to do that."
Among the non-governmental organisations that expressed concerns about the talk was The Wise Collective, which wrote to the presidency to question his involvement with Mkhari.
We have written to @PresidencyZA regarding the Chairman of @Powerfm987, @MkhariGiven's status as the accused in a domestic violence accusation laid with @SAPoliceService— WISE4Afrika #FeministsAtWork #FixingTheCountry (@Wise4Afrika) November 27, 2019
Tweeps remained divided as some praised Ramaphosa for taking a stand, while others questioned if him silently pulling out will make any real difference in ending gender-based violence.
Here's a glimpse into reactions:
A clear message was sent with this cancellation - “The President will not ignore the voices of women any longer”. #RamaphosaOnPOWER— Lorato Tshenkeng (@LoratoTshenkeng) November 28, 2019
If you think Ramaphosa not doing the interview sends a strong message then that message will go above many heads because it might have been good to address the man face to face as opposed to be seen to run away by not addressing the issue.— Albert M🇿🇦 (@Mabitsela_Ali) November 28, 2019
Well done to the President for canceling his appearance. Abuse is too serious an issue in our country. #RamaphosaOnPOWER— Kgomotso Moeketsi (@KGMoeketsi) November 28, 2019
I am glad I have never voted for #ANC . What #Ramaphosa did to #mkhari is unforgivable #RamaphosaOnPOWER .— I am An African (@ChiefThabo) November 29, 2019
This statement by #cyrilramaphosa sends a strong message to every South African men. I respect him more now. #RamaphosaOnPOWER— South African Patriot (@JerrySkhosana4) November 28, 2019
You people get on this platform everyday to tweet about how abusers must be condemned and deserve no role in our society, soon as the President is lobbied to act on a course that speaks and actually does it, you say he did Mkhari wrong? #RamaphosaOnPOWER— Tumiši (@Tumiishi) November 28, 2019
#RamaphosaOnPOWER I think the President made the right call...— Nomsa Mdhluli (@Nomsa_Md) November 28, 2019
who else thinks Ramaphosa should have agreed to the interview and addressed GBV directly to Mkhari...— modiseemang obed (@modiseemang_) November 29, 2019
It’s a smart move by President Ramaphosa, he can’t be seen associating himself with whatever Mr Given Mkhari is accused of. #RamaphosaOnPOWER pic.twitter.com/fhF2begpqy— MJ Ncube 🇿🇦 (@mj_ncube) November 28, 2019