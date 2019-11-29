Durban has a 'chilled out bru' start to Black Friday

An employee at the Game store, who did not want to be named, shared Ndlovu's sentiments: “There was a line when we opened at midnight but it died down at around 2am. There is a lot less foot traffic this year,” said the employee.

The hot tickets in store seemed to be flat screen TV sets. Ndlovu opted to get a home theatre system, a microwave and a kettle.

Ndlovu, who works at a retail store at the mall, said she would pop into various stores throughout the day looking for deals.

“I still have a lot more shopping to do. I always budget for Black Friday,” she said.

Elsewhere in the mall about 30 people waited eagerly at the Toys “R” Us store to buy Christmas gifts.

Deenyo Haseenudeen had been in the queue outside the store since 6am and said he would be going in for a mad toy dash. “I am just rushing in and smashing whatever comes my way,” he said.